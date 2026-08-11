Apple is still planning a major glass-focused redesign for its 2027 iPhone Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, contradicting an earlier report that claimed the company's ambitious 20th-anniversary iPhone design had been cancelled.

Gurman's report comes after Jefferies analyst Edison Lee suggested that Apple had abandoned plans for an all-glass iPhone planned to mark the device's 20th anniversary next year.

According to Gurman, however, Apple remains on track to introduce a "glass-centric" design in 2027.

Glass could wrap around the edges





The redesigned iPhone Pro models are expected to feature glass on both the front and rear, with the material extending around the sides of the device.

A thin metal band would sit between the two glass sections, creating a significantly different appearance from Apple's current iPhone design.

The devices are reportedly known internally as V73 and V74.

Gurman said the design would make extensive use of glass but clarified that an even more ambitious version featuring a greater amount of glass was abandoned earlier in development.

Was the all-glass iPhone actually cancelled?





The conflicting reports may be referring to two different design concepts.

Lee's report suggested that Apple's all-glass anniversary iPhone had been cancelled more recently. Gurman's account, however, indicates that the most extreme version of the design was scrapped much earlier, while the less radical glass-heavy redesign remains in development.

Recent reports have generally pointed to the glass-focused design being intended for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models in Apple's 2027 lineup rather than for an entirely new iPhone model.

20th-anniversary redesign





Apple is expected to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, making the launch a potential milestone for the company.

While details remain unconfirmed, the reported redesign would represent one of the biggest visual changes to the iPhone in years, particularly through its increased use of curved glass and reduced reliance on traditional metal framing.

Apple has not publicly confirmed the reported 2027 design plans.