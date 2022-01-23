Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Wildlife

Wounded leopard rescued in AJK was shot, dies

Wildlife department conducting raids to arrest suspects

Posted: Jan 23, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department rescued a wounded leopard from Neelum Valley on Saturday. The animal, moved to Islamabad for an operation, passed away today. According to officials, it was shot.

Early Saturday morning, the people of the valley found the distressed leopard near the river. Its hind legs were paralysed because which it couldn't move.

Immediately after rescuing the animal, the wildlife department moved it to a hospital in Islamabad, But on Sunday, during an operation, the leopard passed away.

Sakhawat Ali, manager of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, told SAMAA TV that the leopard was a female. "She was shot either by locals or hunters Friday night. Her x-Ray revealed 5-6 pellets from rifle inside her."

The pellets lodged into the spine and neck of the animal.

Ali said that the board exercised all its efforts to save the leopard but couldn't. He also blames the lack of vets in the country for it. "Pakistan doesn't have a single neurosurgeon for wild animals."

The medical reports have been sent to AJK. The wildlife department is trying to trace the perpetrators and arrest them, he added.

According to a survey, the population of leopards in Pakistan ranges from 150 to 200. The animals are predominantly spread in Kashmir. They have been declared "near threatened" by the International Union of Conservation.

Reports reveal more than 60 common leopards have been killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the last seven years despite a ban.

 
