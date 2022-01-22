Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Video: People rescue wounded leopard in Neelum Valley

It has been moved to a hospital by the wildlife department

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The first place people in Neelum Valley head to every morning is the Kishanganga (Neelum) river. On Saturday, when they reached the site, the locals found a leopard there, waiting for help.

The animal was lying on the rocks, wounded and scared. It was unable to move. Seeing the leopard, a huge number of people gathered near the river and started feeding it chickens.

In the meantime, a team from the AJK Wildlife Department reached the site. It first injected the leopard to make it unconscious and then took moved it to a hospital.

According to Naeem Iftikhar Dar, the lower body of the leopard was paralyzed. "We are suspecting it was hit by a car," he said, adding that the department has begun the animal's medical treatment.

According to a survey, the population of leopards in Pakistan ranges from 150 to 200. The animals are predominantly spread in Chitral, Swat, and Kashmir.

