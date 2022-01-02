Margalla Hills gets its first-ever leopard preserve zone

Seven leopards living in the park currently

Islamabad has finally gotten its first-ever Common Asian Leopard Preserve Zone at Trail 6 in the Margalla Hills National Park. The area falls under Kalinjar.

The conservation site will help protect critically endangered wild cat species and promote wildlife tourism in one of the world’s most unique ecosystems lying close to a human settlement.

The zone was inaugurated on Friday by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. "Leopard is like the prime minister of the park and its absence will affect the entire ecosystem," he said, highlighting that the Margalla Hills National Park supports the existence of a myriad of birds and snake species.

"Its preservation is, therefore, extremely important and the government vows to do that as per the vision of the prime minister," Aslam added.

Guided tours





The SAPM said tours on Trail 6 of the park will no more be open because of the presence of the leopards. Tours will now be guided there.

A limited tour once a day with a maximum of 25 people will be conducted.

According to Rina Saeed, the chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, there are a minimum of seven leopards at the park. So far, two males and a female, living in the Kalinjar area, have been filmed through scientific cameras.

"Leopards have now become permanent residents of the Margalla Hills National Park. Earlier, they used to descend from upper peaks in winters and leave Margallas in the summers," she explained. "During the Covid-19 lockdown, their population further increased."