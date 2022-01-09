Sunday, January 9, 2022  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Wildlife

Chitral man arrested for tying up wild fox with ropes

KP wildlife officer says its a crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has arrested a man after a video of him tying up a wild fox and forcefully feeding it meat in Chitral went viral on social media.

The clip, available with SAMAA TV, shows the man. He is somewhere in a forest. There's snow and a fox. The animal's neck has been tied by a rope. The fox cringes, tilts her head repeatedly in an attempt to free herself.

The man, however, laughs out loud and tries to feed her a slab of meat.

Immediately after the video started doing rounds on social media, the KP wildlife police tracked the man in the video and arrested him. According to the officer, the men planned to take the fox home with them.

"It is illegal to capture, touch and irritate animals in the wild. The suspect will be punished for it," he said.

The man in the video has, on the other hand, said that he just wanted to feed the fox. "My only fault was that I tied it up. After feeding it meat, we let the fox go," he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chitral
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
chitral, fox,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Chitral man arrested for tying up wild fox with ropes
Chitral man arrested for tying up wild fox with ropes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.