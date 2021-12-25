Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Wildlife

Watch: Rare footage of snow leopard in GB

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared it on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: WWF

Gilgit-Baltistan is not just popular for its scenic mountains and lush fields. The thriving wildlife in the region is a sight to behold and Prime Minister Imran Khan has evidence.

The premier shared “rare” footage of a snow leopard on the snowy peaks of the Khaplu district in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a survey conducted by the GB government, the population of snow leopards in the region ranges from 150 to 200. The animals are predominantly spread across the province but can also be found in Chitral, Swat, and Kashmir.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared the animals critically endangered. The government has been working on reviving its population.

Last year, the premier announced two new national parks, Himalaya National Park and Nanga Parbat National Park, in GB under his Protected Areas Initiative. The project aims to protect and preserve Pakistan’s wildlife.

The government will train the “Park Service Nighabaans” who will be “employed to manage the parks in Gilgit-Baltistan as areas for biodiversity protection, safe habitats for wildlife preservation as well as for the promotion of nature-based eco-tourism”.

