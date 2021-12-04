Lahore Zoo welcomes guest from India

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Earlier this week, there was some illegal movement at the Pakistan-India Wagah Border. Someone sneaked inside the country. He was fast. But the authorities were awestruck when they caught hold of him.

The four-legged sly visitor is a Sambar deer, one of the rarest and largest species of deer in the subcontinent.

The animal, approximately 130cm tall, with majestic antlers and strong legs, is a vulnerable species. He accidentally crossed the border and has now found a new home in the Lahore Zoo with his cousins.

