Lahore Zoo welcomes guest from India

A Sambar deer sneaked into Pakistan via the Wagah border

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Earlier this week, there was some illegal movement at the Pakistan-India Wagah Border. Someone sneaked inside the country. He was fast. But the authorities were awestruck when they caught hold of him.

The four-legged sly visitor is a Sambar deer, one of the rarest and largest species of deer in the subcontinent.

The animal, approximately 130cm tall, with majestic antlers and strong legs, is a vulnerable species. He accidentally crossed the border and has now found a new home in the Lahore Zoo with his cousins.

Watch this video to find out more about the animal.

 
