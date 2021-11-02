Meet the Arab world’s most expensive falcon

A young falcon, commonly known as Shaheen, was sold in Libya for a whopping $450,000 (approximately Rs76.5 million) Tuesday — one of the most expensive falcon sold in the Arabian world.

According the Al Arabiya, the falcon was found be a group of hunters during an excursion in Libya’s eastern city of Tobruk. The bird is locally called “Abhariya”, a female species, and weighs around 1,250 grams.

The most distinguishing feature of the falcon, the white feathers on its chest, make it a rare breed and thus the high price

It was purchased by Mohammad Al-Sadawi, a Libyan businessmen, at an auction in the eastern city. During an interview, he claimed that his bid for the bird was the highest in the Arab world.

Libya is popular for its population of the most rare and exquisite birds. But Shaheens are the country’s most sought-after birds. They are migratory birds by nature that breed and fly from the east and south. The country supports the animal’s natural environment.

This is the time when hunters across the world start visiting the country. every years, falcons are sold for hundreds and thousands of dollars. In 2017, a falcon was sold for 550 thousand Libyan dinars which amounts to approximately $395,000.