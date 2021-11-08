Houbara hunting and the case of Nazim Jokhio murder

Every winter, kings and Arab princes fly in to Pakistan.

What brings them here is a shy, little bird that migrates to Pakistan in the thousands from Central Asia.

Houbara Bustards have been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature because they are at high risk of extinction.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan banned hunting them in 2015 but the government still issues special permits to Arab royals.

And so the falconry season starts in November and lasts till January end.

This year the Sindh government has issued fourteen permits to Arab dignitaries.

Last week houbara hunting became the talk of the town after a person was killed for allegedly stopping royals from hunting the bird.

It was reported that Sindh MPA Jam Awais and his guards beat Nazim Jokhio to death for allegedly stopping an Arab dignitary hunting Houbara bustards in Thatta. The 28-year-old was lived in Achar Salar Goth.

Now official sources claim that the royals have not even landed in Pakistan. They said that the area was allocated to a member of the UAE ruling family for this year’s falconry season. They said that it was not clear if the Arabs would even come this year as no one came during falconry season last year due to Covid-19.

How are hunting permits issued

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs or MoFA had written a letter to the provincial governments and requested them to issue permits, keeping in view their own wildlife laws, for falconry season 2021-22, sources said.

“Issuing the code of conduct for the falconry season 2021-22, MoFA told the embassies to coordinate with the provincial governments for the submission of compulsory hunting fees in advance,” they added.

On MoFA’s request, the Sindh government issued fourteen permits including three to the Qatari royal family, five to UAE dignitaries and six to Bahrainis for this year’s season.

Who’ll be hunting and where?

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Ali Thani has been allocated Tehsil Diplo and Islamkot of District Tharparkar for hunting.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani has been allowed to hunt in District Jacobabad.

Sheikh Dr Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, has been awarded District Tharparkar’s Tehsil Chachro and Dahli.

Abu Dhabi’s ruler and the president of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been allocated District Sukkur, District Ghotki (excluding Sindh Desert Safari, SDS), District Sanghar, District Nawabshah and District Khairpur (including Kot Digi but not across the Nara Canal).

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed al Nahyan, Representative of President in Western Region and member of the ruling family of UAE, has been given Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah in District Dadu, Ghaibi Dero in District Larkana Shahdadkot, Khairpur (area across Nara Canal), Tehsil Johi and Union Council Fareedabad in District Dadu.

Maj Gen Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, Head of Central Military Command and Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and a member of the ruling family of the UAE, will be hunting in District Umerkot, District Tharparkar, including Mithi and Nagarparkar (minus protected areas).

Sheikh Rashid Bin Khalifa Al Makhtoum, a member of the ruling family of the UAE, has been allocated District Badin, Jungshahi in District Thatta and Dhabeji in District Malir, Makli, including Chato Chand (Khoul).

Sheikh Sultan Bin Thanon Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has District Mirpurkhas.

Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa has District Jamshoro, including Thano Bula Khan, Kotri Manjhand and Sehwan for hunting.

Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, uncle of Bahrain’s King Hamad, has been allocated Tehsil Shah Bandar of District Sujawal.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister Lt Gen Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has been awarded District Noshero Feroze.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Salman Al Khalifa, advisor to King of Bahrain for defence affairs, will be hunting in Tehsil Jaati of District Sujawal.

Shaikh Ahmed Bin Ali Al Khalifa, first cousin of his King Hamad, has been given District Hyderabad, District Malir (excluding Malir Cantonment and Dhabeji areas).

Sheikh Khalid Bin Rashid Bin Abdullah, another cousin of Bahrain King, has been awarded hunting permit. He has been allocated District Tando Muhammad Khan.