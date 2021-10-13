Margalla Hills special zone declared leopard preservation area

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the Islamabad Wildlife Department to declare a special zone in the Margalla Hills a leopard preservation area.

At the third meeting of the Committee on Climate Change Wednesday, the premier approved the National Wildlife Policy 2021. The members of the committee agreed on establishing a Wildlife Information Centre at the Marghazar Zoo.

“The preservation of Pakistan’s National Parks is of paramount importance,” PM Khan emphasized, adding that new goals and targets need to be set to conserve the natural environment.



Leopards spotted at the Margalla Hills. Photos: WWF Pakistan

The Islamabad Wildlife Department has seen a massive increase in the population of leopards. A special zone for the animals will provide a healthy eco-system to the predators and other animals living in the area.

The presence of leopards in Pakistan is known, but there is very little information on the distribution and number of subspecies. A 2018 research paper recorded 15 leopards, with the help of camera trappings, in Swat, Dir and the Margalla Hills. The researchers noted that the residents and wildlife officials believed that the species had disappeared from the area.

Climate Change

The National Climate Change Policy 2021 was approved in the meeting as well.

The PM has directed the establishment of a think tank to coordinate efforts between various ministries and to devise new solutions to reduce the impact of climate change. Pakistan is one of those countries that have been most-affected from the phenomenon, he reiterated.

Giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s example, the premier said that the province undertook the initiative of one billion tree tsunami and now the whole world is following their footsteps. The international community is acknowledging Pakistan’s realistic and tangible steps to mitigate impacts of climate change, he added.