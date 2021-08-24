Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Wildlife

‘Celebrity’ cow Rani is no more

She was just 20 inches high

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: DNA India

Rani, a dwarf cow waiting to be recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s smallest, has passed away in Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported

Rani died due to “excessive gas accumulated in its stomach”.

The 24-month-old cow was just 20 inches high and weighed 28 kilogrammes.

Rani shot to fame in July this year, according to BBC. More than 15,000 visitors crowded Rani’s farm near Dhaka despite the lockdown and took pictures with her. She made it to several international news websites as well.

Farm manager Hassan Howladar had applied to the Guinness World Records, claiming that Rani was the world’s smallest cow.

Hassan said Rani had walking difficulties. She was usually kept away from the herd as she was scared of other cows.

Rani liked to roam and seemed “happy” when visitors took her in their arms, Hassan added.

There had been reports that Rani was going to be sold for sacrifice around Eidul Azha, which the farm denied.

