HOME > Wildlife

Watch: Six-legged Karachi bull leaves people amazed

It has additional legs on its necks

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
A six-legged bull has become an attraction in Karachi for its special body features.

The bull named Sheru has two additional legs on its neck.

Bred in Cholistan, its seller Asif says such an animal is not uncommon.

People are taking selfies with the bull priced Rs0.7 million.

Questions have been raised if such an animal can be sacrificed.

Religious scholar Mufti Zubair says there is no problem in sacrificing it.

