Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Sindh wildlife rescues 12 animals from Karachi circus

Keeping wild animals in circuses is prohibited

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued over a dozen wild animals from a circus in Karachi's Naval Colony on Sunday. "One fishing cat, one honey badger, one hyena, one civet cat, two Indian pythons, two jackals, and four porcupines have been rescued," the department tweeted. ایک عدد مچھلی خور بلی،ایک عدد ھنی بیجر، ایک عدد لگڑ بگا، ایک عدد سائیوٹ بلی، دو عدد اژدھا، دو عدد گیدڑ، چار عدد پارکوپائین جو کہ کراچی کے مضافاتی علائقے نیول کالونی میں سرکس میں لائے گئے تھے،سندھ وائیلڈ لائف ڈپارٹمیٹ حکام نے قبضے میں لے کر قانون کے مطابق ضبط کرلیے ہیں۔ واضح1/5 pic.twitter.com/pTqz8EHzWP— SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) July 26, 2021 The animals will soon be released into the wild. Wildlife inspector Naeem told SAMAA Digital that the circus has been sealed and a case will be registered against the owner. According to the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act, 2020, keeping wild animals, especially carnivores, in circuses is prohibited, while captive breed herbivores that are pets can be given conditional permission for educational purposes. The department added that wild animals play a beneficial role as long as they live in their environment. Capturing animals is both dangerous for the ecosystem, as well as humans. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued over a dozen wild animals from a circus in Karachi’s Naval Colony on Sunday.

“One fishing cat, one honey badger, one hyena, one civet cat, two Indian pythons, two jackals, and four porcupines have been rescued,” the department tweeted.

The animals will soon be released into the wild. Wildlife inspector Naeem told SAMAA Digital that the circus has been sealed and a case will be registered against the owner.

According to the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act, 2020, keeping wild animals, especially carnivores, in circuses is prohibited, while captive breed herbivores that are pets can be given conditional permission for educational purposes.

The department added that wild animals play a beneficial role as long as they live in their environment. Capturing animals is both dangerous for the ecosystem, as well as humans.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
circus Sindh Wildlife Department
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sindh wildlife department, karachi circus, circus in naval colony,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh wildlife rescues 12 animals from Karachi circus
Sindh wildlife rescues 12 animals from Karachi circus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.