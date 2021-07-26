Sindh wildlife rescues 12 animals from Karachi circus

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued over a dozen wild animals from a circus in Karachi’s Naval Colony on Sunday.

“One fishing cat, one honey badger, one hyena, one civet cat, two Indian pythons, two jackals, and four porcupines have been rescued,” the department tweeted.

ایک عدد مچھلی خور بلی،ایک عدد ھنی بیجر، ایک عدد لگڑ بگا، ایک عدد سائیوٹ بلی، دو عدد اژدھا، دو عدد گیدڑ، چار عدد پارکوپائین جو کہ کراچی کے مضافاتی علائقے نیول کالونی میں سرکس میں لائے گئے تھے،سندھ وائیلڈ لائف ڈپارٹمیٹ حکام نے قبضے میں لے کر قانون کے مطابق ضبط کرلیے ہیں۔ واضح

The animals will soon be released into the wild. Wildlife inspector Naeem told SAMAA Digital that the circus has been sealed and a case will be registered against the owner.

According to the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act, 2020, keeping wild animals, especially carnivores, in circuses is prohibited, while captive breed herbivores that are pets can be given conditional permission for educational purposes.

The department added that wild animals play a beneficial role as long as they live in their environment. Capturing animals is both dangerous for the ecosystem, as well as humans.

