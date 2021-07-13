Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Wildlife

Lion cub dies at Lahore zoo

He was born in June

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: AFP/file

A cub died at the Lahore zoo Tuesday, the zoo authorities have confirmed. He was one and a half months old.

The authorities said that a lioness had given birth to four cubs, out of which one died during birth and the other three were quite weak. All three cubs were being artificially fed and kept in extreme care.

In January this year, two white cubs had died at the zoo after contracting the coronavirus. The administration had tested all the employees after the death of cubs and the test results of six of them came positive.

