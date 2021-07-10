Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Crocodile grabs four-year-old in Sukkur, child feared dead

She was taking a bath at the Nara canal bank

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A four-year-girl fell prey to a crocodile attack at the bank of the Nara canal in Sukkur on Saturday.

Her mother was bathing her when the attack occurred.

Villagers are carrying out a search operation for her body on their own. The child's father said the locals visit the canal to wash their clothes and drink water.

A six-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a crocodile in the area six months ago. Livestock being attacked by the predator is also a common occurrence near the canal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
crocodile attack sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Six-legged Karachi bull leaves people amazed
Watch: Six-legged Karachi bull leaves people amazed
Crocodile grabs four-year-old in Sukkur, child feared dead
Crocodile grabs four-year-old in Sukkur, child feared dead
In Pakistan, bulls are dehorned to make them ‘beautiful’
In Pakistan, bulls are dehorned to make them ‘beautiful’
Bats play key role in stopping climate change
Bats play key role in stopping climate change
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.