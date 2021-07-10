Crocodile grabs four-year-old in Sukkur, child feared dead

She was taking a bath at the Nara canal bank

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A four-year-girl fell prey to a crocodile attack at the bank of the Nara canal in Sukkur on Saturday.

Her mother was bathing her when the attack occurred.

Villagers are carrying out a search operation for her body on their own. The child's father said the locals visit the canal to wash their clothes and drink water.

A six-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a crocodile in the area six months ago. Livestock being attacked by the predator is also a common occurrence near the canal.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



