HOME > Wildlife

Bats play key role in stopping climate change

Birds help in pollination, keep crop damaging insects away

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Wildlife experts have stated that bats are playing direct and indirect role in protecting the environment.

The birds have a unique way to let the world know about the threat from climate change.

Psychologists say they warn of increasing temperature by flapping its wings to cool themselves and its pups.

They die if the mercury reaches 42 to 43 degrees.

It supports the growth of natural fruit trees and pollination. The species keep crop-harming insects away as well.

However, the unpleasant climate confident are making them migrate to cooler areas.

