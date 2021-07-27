Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
400 bats killed in Nawabshah on complaint of ‘scared’ residents

Experts say bats play an important role in the ecosystem

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Nawabshah police killed over 400 bats after residents filed a complaint against their increasing numbers with the district administration.

The operation was launched by DIG Usman Baloch.

People complained the bats attacked their banana and mango trees in the area and some people too.

Previously, the residents had filed a complaint at the DC office and Benazirabad DC Ibrahim Ahmed Javed got a repellent sprayed but that didn't have any effect on the bats' population.

Experts have, however, said that bats aren't as scary as people make them out to be through their depiction in pop culture.

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem as they promote biodiversity. They help in pollinating and dispersing the seeds of hundreds of plants.

According to National Geographic, there are above 1,300 species of bats in the world, making them the second most common mammals after rodents.

The carnivores are also the only mammals in the world that can fly.

 
