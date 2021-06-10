Two kangaroos die at Lahore zoo

One of them has been sick for months

A pair of kangaroos died at the Lahore Zoo on Thursday, a senior zoo official said.

The male kangaroo had an infection and was sick for the last few months, Lahore Zoo Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said.

The female kangaroo suddenly fell ill and died, according to Saleem.

They were provided medical assistance but they could not survive, she added. Both kangaroos died a few hours apart.

There are 13 adult kangaroos and three baby kangaroos left at Lahore Zoo.

In April, a four-day-old white tiger cub died at the Lahore zoo.

The deputy director of the zoo said that the cub was very weak. He was fed artificial milk after his mother attacked him when he tried to suckle, the management said. There are five white tigers at the zoo now.

Two white tiger cubs died on February 4. It was reported that they were suffering from diarrhea for the past 12 days. According to the deputy director of the zoo, the cubs had come down with a bad stomach resulting in motions and blood vomits. “They were given medicines but couldn’t survive.”

A caretaker at the zoo, who refused to be named, said the animals had completely stopped eating two days before they died.

They were given contaminated milk and meat, he said, pointing out that cubs are not supposed to be fed meat in large quantities during early months.

Later it was reported that the cubs may have died because of COVID-19.