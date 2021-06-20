Sunday, June 20, 2021  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Wildlife

Trapped fishing cat rescued near Guddu Barrage

It has been released back into the wild

Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: WWF Pakistan

Listen to the story
A fishing cat, trapped in the gates of Guddu Barrage's water canal, was rescued by the Sindh Wildlife Department Sunday evening. A rescue operation was conducted near Kashmore. According to the department, the male cat was fit and healthy and has been released back into its habitat. This #Fishingcat trapped in the gates of water canal of Guddu Barrage System at Kashmore is rescued.Sindh Wildlife Department's officials Baqa Jafri, Jabbar Mirani & their team did this rescue operation involving risks & saved wildlife. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GfjGvquCQE— SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) June 20, 2021 "The cat is not afraid of water and is instead a very strong swimmer of slow-moving freshwater currents," chief conservator Javed Mahar tweeted. "Its diet consists of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, small rodents, mollusks, and insects." This is the third rescue by the department in the last two years, he said, adding that wildcats are under severe threat because of habitat destruction. Fishing cats have been seen in Nara Wetland Complex, Chotryaron Reserves, Hamal Lake, Hub Dam Wildlife Sanctuary, the coastal belt in Badin and Thatta, and numerous other water bodies. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

