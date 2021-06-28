Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Tourist shoots endangered Kashmir Markhor in Chitral

Complaint registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Toshi-Shasha Conservancy/Facebook

Listen to the story
A tourist shot an endangered female Kashmir Markhor in Chitral's Toshi Shasha conservation centre Monday afternoon. According to witnesses, the Markhor was drinking water from a river near the Garam Chashma road when the bullet hit her and the six-year-old animal fell into the river. The animal was rescued by the wildlife department and immediately moved to a veterinary hospital. "She is in critical condition," the department's DFO said. During summer, female markhors come down from their habitat to give birth. A complaint has been registered against the suspect, who was visiting the area from another district. He managed to flee from the site. According to a study, Kashmir Markhor is endangered in the area because of habitat loss, unsustainable hunting, and competition with domestic livestock. The mountain goat's habitat includes the Hindu Kush Himalayas in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. Markhor is protected by local and international laws like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley, Hunza among other Northern parts of Pakistan. Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme that makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting. A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one markhor. Annually, four hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of the money collected is distributed among the local community, whereas 20% is kept by the wildlife department. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A tourist shot an endangered female Kashmir Markhor in Chitral’s Toshi Shasha conservation centre Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the Markhor was drinking water from a river near the Garam Chashma road when the bullet hit her and the six-year-old animal fell into the river.

The animal was rescued by the wildlife department and immediately moved to a veterinary hospital. “She is in critical condition,” the department’s DFO said.

During summer, female markhors come down from their habitat to give birth.

A complaint has been registered against the suspect, who was visiting the area from another district. He managed to flee from the site.

According to a study, Kashmir Markhor is endangered in the area because of habitat loss, unsustainable hunting, and competition with domestic livestock.

The mountain goat’s habitat includes the Hindu Kush Himalayas in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

Markhor is protected by local and international laws like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley, Hunza among other Northern parts of Pakistan.

Although hunting the markhor is illegal in Pakistan, the government has introduced a scheme that makes the hunt legal. The scheme is known as trophy hunting.

A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one markhor.

Annually, four hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of the money collected is distributed among the local community, whereas 20% is kept by the wildlife department.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
chitral Markhor
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kashmir Markhor, Markhor endangered, endangered mountain goat, Chitral, Toshi Shasha conservancy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How’s the Karachi zoo bear doing in her new cage?
How’s the Karachi zoo bear doing in her new cage?
Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India
Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India
Lion dies at Lahore zoo
Lion dies at Lahore zoo
Tourist shoots endangered Kashmir Markhor in Chitral
Tourist shoots endangered Kashmir Markhor in Chitral
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.