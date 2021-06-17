Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Stranded Indus dolphin rescued in Sukkur

This is 34th successful operation in two years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

A stranded Indus dolphin has been rescued and released back in the River Indus, the Sindh Wildlife Department said on Thursday.

The Indus River Dolphin Conservation Centre, Sukkur conducted the rescue operation.

“This type of highly sensitive operation is accompanied by a 100% risk of mortality,” the department said in a tweet.

“This is the 34th rescue operation in the last two years with zero mortality.”

The Indus River dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor), locally known as bulhan, is native to the Indus River in Pakistan. The freshwater cetacean is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of threatened species. It is one of the world’s rarest mammals and the second most endangered freshwater river dolphin after the Yangtze River dolphin.

Dolphins are one of only four river dolphin species and subspecies in the world that spend their entire lives in freshwater. Functionally blind, the species rely on echolocation to navigate, communicate and hunt prey, including prawns, catfish, and carp.

Fresh survey figures reveal that there is a constant increase in the endangered Indus blind dolphins population, which experts attribute to reduced poaching along with other conservation efforts in the habitat.

The Sindh Wildlife Department, the custodian of the blind Indus dolphins, conducted a fresh population survey from April 8 to 12, 2019 at the Guddu and Sukkur barrage reserves. According to the survey, the number of dolphins has risen to 1,419. There were only 132 dolphins found in the first survey conducted in 1972.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dolphins river indus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
45 buffaloes electrocuted to death in Lahore
45 buffaloes electrocuted to death in Lahore
Sindh villagers catch Indus dolphin, carry it in a pot
Sindh villagers catch Indus dolphin, carry it in a pot
Fire burns 100 acres of forest in Kalash Valley
Fire burns 100 acres of forest in Kalash Valley
Whale of a tale: US fisherman says swallowed by humpback
Whale of a tale: US fisherman says swallowed by humpback
Karachi zoo welcomes 11 fawns
Karachi zoo welcomes 11 fawns
Stranded Indus dolphin rescued in Sukkur
Stranded Indus dolphin rescued in Sukkur
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.