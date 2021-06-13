Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sindh villagers catch Indus dolphin, carry it in a pot

SWD is collecting evidence

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

People from Bako Unar Goth village captured a baby Indus dolphin from a stream near Rahib Shah Minor near Sakrand and carried it to their village in a big stockpot.

Reports say that some men were swimming when they spotted the dolphin and caught it. They even took videos and pictures with it.

The Sindh Wildlife Department said, in a tweet, that its staff is collecting evidence and facts to initiate legal proceedings.

The Indus River dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor), locally known as bulhan, is native to the Indus River in Pakistan. The freshwater cetacean is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of threatened species. It is one of the world’s rarest mammals and the second most endangered freshwater river dolphin after the Yangtze River dolphin.

Dolphins are one of only four river dolphin species and subspecies in the world that spend their entire lives in freshwater. Functionally blind, the species rely on echolocation to navigate, communicate and hunt prey, including prawns, catfish, and carp.

Fresh survey figures reveal that there is a constant increase in the endangered Indus blind dolphins population, which experts attribute to reduced poaching along with other conservation efforts in the habitat.

The Sindh Wildlife Department, the custodian of the blind Indus dolphins, conducted a fresh population survey from April 8 to 12, 2019 at the Guddu and Sukkur barrage reserves. According to the survey, the number of dolphins has risen to 1,419. There were only 132 dolphins found in the first survey conducted in 1972.

