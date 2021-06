Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the places to add to your bucket list is the Markhor Point in Chitral. A place where tourists come to spot the rarest species of goat known as the Markhor.

The magnificent creature is known to be found in the higher altitudes of Chitral. Trophy hunting is illegal and so the Markhor is also off limits in Pakistan because of the high risk of extinction

Beautiful rings are carved out its horn which is a

famous souvenir from this area.