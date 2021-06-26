Lion dies at Lahore zoo

A lion named Tony has died at the Lahore zoo, the authorities confirmed Saturday.

He died of natural causes and had been sick for the last six months.

The authorities said that he had been paralysed, adding that they had even asked the authorities the permission to euthanise him.

On March 29, the management of the Lahore zoo has decided to euthanise a pair of elderly lions. They have multiple diseases that can’t be treated now, according to the administration, adding that they have been sick for some time now. Their x-rays and ultrasound results revealed that both kidneys of the lion have stopped working, while the lioness is suffering from an infection.

They will be euthanised along with a tiger, brown bear, and zebra, the management said. The decision to give them poison injections was taken on February 15.

Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said that the three animals are in a lot of pain.

