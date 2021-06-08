Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Wildlife

Lion dies at Karachi zoo

He was 18 years old

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

A lion has reportedly died at the Karachi zoo because of natural causes. He was 18 years ago.

Authorities said that he died of a heart attack, adding that the average lifespan of a lion is 16 years.

The Asiatic lion, named Raja, was brought to the zoo in 2017. He was among two lions seized by the East deputy commissioner and Sindh Wildlife Department during a raid at a circus in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. One of the lions, Simba, had passed away in 2018 at the age of 13 years.

On February 11, a man filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court against the “criminal treatment” of animals at the Karachi zoo.

Animal activist Yahya Ahmed said that the “condition of animals being kept at the zoo was alarming and the lives of the creatures were at risk.”

