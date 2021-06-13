Sunday, June 13, 2021  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Karachi zoo welcomes 11 fawns

The babies are doing well: management

Posted: Jun 13, 2021
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Three deer gave birth to 11 fawns at the Karachi Zoological Department on Saturday. A fallow deer gave birth to nine fawns, while a brown and a white deer gave birth to a fawn each, according to the management. The babies are in good health and were seen roaming with other deer in their enclosure, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation confirmed. Read: Oh, deer: Karachi zoo welcomes four fawns Earlier this week, a 19-year-old Asiatic lion at the zoo died after suffering a heart attack. KMC Senior Director Culture Sports & Recreations Department Saif Abbas said that the lion had completed its lifespan. On average, lions in wild live until they are 16 years while those in captivity live for 18 years. On February 11, a man filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court against the “criminal treatment” of animals at the Karachi zoo. Animal activist Yahya Ahmed said that the “condition of animals being kept at the zoo was alarming and the lives of the creatures were at risk.” Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
