Giraffe in Karachi’s residential area shifted to owner’s farmhouse

Owners buy three more to make a family of four

A giraffe that was spotted in a residential area in Karachi was shifted to a farmhouse two days ago.

The farmhouse is home to many other animals managed by the giraffe’s owners, Hasnain and Hamza.

Tamed lions, flamingos, deer, goats, camels, and ducks also live in it. People can visit the place, take a tour, and feed the animals by booking a slot, said the owners.

“The shipment was brought in four years ago when giraffes were imported for Bahria and other places,” they said, “it is found in Africa and is legally imported.” The owners are waiting for three more giraffes to join their animal family. Two females and one male have been bought.

The giraffes eat acacia, Lucerne, apples, and carrots. The plants they like to eat have also been planted in the farmhouse, which will sprout in the next few months, said the owners.

