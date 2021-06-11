45 buffaloes electrocuted to death in Lahore

They were bathing in a canal

At least 45 buffaloes were electrocuted to death in Lahore's Sabzazar Friday afternoon, the police and the owners said.

The animals were bathing in a canal when a high-voltage electric wire fell into the water, according to the police. All the buffaloes died on the spot.

The animals were worth over Rs30 million.

The owners accused employees of the LESCO grid station of showing negligence.

"We have been complaining of the wires for days now but no one listened to us," they said.

