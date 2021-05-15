Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Watch: It’s a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo

Sindh closed recreational spots, parks on Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The usually crowded Karachi Zoo is quiet and stranded on Eid this year.

For every family in the city, visiting the zoo on Eid holidays is like a tradition. This year, however, things were not the same because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The government has imposed restrictions across Sindh till May 18 in which all recreational spots, parks, and beaches have been closed.

While children are stuck indoors, this Eid is very lonely for animals at the zoo.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eid 2021 Karachi Zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Eid 2021, Eid-ul-Fitr, Karachi zoo, coronavirus, Sindh government, eid lockdown, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikToker Kashif Zameer caught beating pet lion in video
TikToker Kashif Zameer caught beating pet lion in video
Zimbabwe considers mass killing of elephants
Zimbabwe considers mass killing of elephants
Watch: It's a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo
Watch: It’s a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.