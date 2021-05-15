Watch: It’s a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The usually crowded Karachi Zoo is quiet and stranded on Eid this year.

For every family in the city, visiting the zoo on Eid holidays is like a tradition. This year, however, things were not the same because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The government has imposed restrictions across Sindh till May 18 in which all recreational spots, parks, and beaches have been closed.

While children are stuck indoors, this Eid is very lonely for animals at the zoo.

