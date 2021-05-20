Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan

Species commonly found in Iran

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan

Photo: Forest Department, Government of Balochistan

A pair of endangered Persian leopards have been spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan.

The Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department has even released their pictures.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, shared the news on his Twitter account. The Balochistan government is taking steps for the protection and survival of wildlife, he added.

It is being reported that it is the first time this species has been sighted in Pakistan.

The Caucasian or Persian leopard is a sub-species found in countries such as Iran, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Georgia. Little research has, however, been done on the regions inhabited by it.

Persian leopards are an endangered species and less than 1,000 animals are left in the wild, estimates suggest.

They live mainly in remote, mountainous habitats which can range from dry and arid areas to forested regions and even extend up into snowy mountain ranges.

They are solitary and males and females only come together to mate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan leopards in pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikToker Kashif Zameer caught beating pet lion in video
TikToker Kashif Zameer caught beating pet lion in video
Watch: It's a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo
Watch: It’s a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo
Pakistan's Shimshal among hotspots of snow leopard research
Pakistan’s Shimshal among hotspots of snow leopard research
Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan's Koh-e-Chiltan
Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.