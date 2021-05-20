Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan

A pair of endangered Persian leopards have been spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan.

The Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department has even released their pictures.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, shared the news on his Twitter account. The Balochistan government is taking steps for the protection and survival of wildlife, he added.

#کوئٹہ ہزار گنجی کوہ چلتن میں نایاب نسل کے تیندوے کی موجودگی، محکمہ جنگلات اور وائلڈ لائف نے تصویریں جاری کر دیئے۔



It is being reported that it is the first time this species has been sighted in Pakistan.

The Caucasian or Persian leopard is a sub-species found in countries such as Iran, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Georgia. Little research has, however, been done on the regions inhabited by it.

Persian leopards are an endangered species and less than 1,000 animals are left in the wild, estimates suggest.

They live mainly in remote, mountainous habitats which can range from dry and arid areas to forested regions and even extend up into snowy mountain ranges.

They are solitary and males and females only come together to mate.