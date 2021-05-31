Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan to build 15 wildlife conservation parks: PM Imran Khan

He inaugurated WAPDA's Debut Green Euro project

Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Pakistan will be able to produce 10,000 megawatts of environmentally friendly electricity through its Decade of Dams project, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Under the initiative, 10 dams will be built across the country in the next decade. "In 10 years, these dams will do things for Pakistan that should have been done 50 years back," the premier said during a speech at WAPDA's Debut Green Euro project. WAPDA has issued Green Euro (Indus Bond) of Rs500 million for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The dams will produce water for the irrigation of 100,000 acres of land. "We, as a country, fall behind when it comes to implementation," he pointed out. "We always make grand plans but fail when it comes to working on them." It is time we start thinking about our future generations and work on long-term plans, the PM stressed. "Pakistan is very vulnerable to climate change." Our glaciers are melting because of global warming which puts water and food security in the country at risk. Since 2018, the government has planted one billion trees across Pakistan. By 2023, it plans to increase the number to 10 billion. "This will positively impact livelihoods of people, control pollution in cities, and benefit tourism." The prime minister revealed that the government's upcoming plans include recharging wetlands, increasing the plantation of mangroves, and building 15 wildlife conservation parks. "In the education sector, we are bringing a single national curriculum to prevent this social divide," he said. For the health sector, Pakistan has introduced the "revolutionary" health cards for all the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Wealth creation, incentivising small industries, and livestock management are other things the government plans on working, PM Khan added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
