Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Wildlife

Baloch shepherds work to save the markhor

Endangered species increasing in numbers once again

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan’s national animal, the markhor, is arguably one of the most beautiful goat species to exist. Markhors have been endangered in Pakistan, except in Balochistan where the Suleiman breed’s population is on the rise again.

For 35 years, Nawab Mehboob Chogzai has been working in Zila Qila Saifullah to save the markhors. “The breed of markhor,” said Chogzai, referring to the Suleiman breed, “is available nowhere except in Pakistan.”

These animals are at a risk of extinction because of excessive hunting. For this reason, shepherds have introduced trophy hunting which does not allow more than 10 markhors to be hunted per year.  

Chogzai and the people working with him believe that these species can be saved. “More peace is found in saving unique animals than in hunting them,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Markhor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pet lion attacks 10-year-old in Karachi's Gulberg
Pet lion attacks 10-year-old in Karachi’s Gulberg
Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan's Koh-e-Chiltan
Rare leopard spotted near Balochistan’s Koh-e-Chiltan
Baloch shepherds work to save the markhor
Baloch shepherds work to save the markhor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.