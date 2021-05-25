Baloch shepherds work to save the markhor

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan’s national animal, the markhor, is arguably one of the most beautiful goat species to exist. Markhors have been endangered in Pakistan, except in Balochistan where the Suleiman breed’s population is on the rise again.

For 35 years, Nawab Mehboob Chogzai has been working in Zila Qila Saifullah to save the markhors. “The breed of markhor,” said Chogzai, referring to the Suleiman breed, “is available nowhere except in Pakistan.”

These animals are at a risk of extinction because of excessive hunting. For this reason, shepherds have introduced trophy hunting which does not allow more than 10 markhors to be hunted per year.

Chogzai and the people working with him believe that these species can be saved. “More peace is found in saving unique animals than in hunting them,” he said.

