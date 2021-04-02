Two monkeys moved to Karachi’s Bagh-e-Rizwan

Two monkeys rescued by Karachi’s District East officers have been moved to Bagh-e-Rizwam minizoo, the authorities informed the Sindh High Court on Thursday.

The two monkeys were initially being kept in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Children Park on the instructions of the former parks committee head Khurram Farhan during Waseem Akhtar’s tenure as Karachi mayor. Many people raised concerns that the environment at the park was not conducive or appropriate for the monkeys. Their cages were small and made of concrete.

District East DMC was directed to take action and move the monkeys to a proper location.

Tauqeer Abbas, the East DMC additional director parks, appeared in Sindh High Court and presented their report on the health of monkeys.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar expressed his anger at the official for not performing his duties. “How many times do you visit these parks?” He remarked that the report does not mention a third monkey. “Where did he go? Look for the third monkey and tell us.”

The judge remarked that officials make their reports while sitting at their offices.

The court directed KMC and parks director to look after the monkeys.

With additional reporting by Sohail Khan.