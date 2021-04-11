Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Wildlife

Two camels die after getting stuck in Cholistan swamp

Third camel rescued by residents

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A camel and its calf died on Sunday after they were stuck in a swamp in the Rahim Yar Khan's Cholistan desert for hours.

The third camel stuck in the mud was rescued by residents. They tied one end of the rope to a jeep and the other around the camel's neck and pulled it out of the swamp.

According to people in the neighbouring areas, the swamp formed after rain. The camels had wandered away from the herd, a man said.

"We kept calling the Cholistan Development Authority but no one came for help," he added.

Camels are companions, source of milk, meat and transport, and racing animals for the nomads of Cholistan.

