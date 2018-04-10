PYEONGYANG: A South Korean envoy told North Korean President Kim Jong Un to end his smoking habit, reported Sky News.

Chung Eui-yong, the director of the South Korean National Security Council, advised Kim Jong Un to stop smoking during a conversation. “How about stopping smoking?” he asked him. “It’s bad for your health.”

Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong Un’s wife, was taken by surprise with the frank nature of the envoy. “I always ask him to quit smoking, but he won’t listen to me,” she said.

Kim Jong Un is said to be a heavy smoker and is often seen holding cigarettes in photos and broadcasts.

