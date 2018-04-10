

BEIJING: A strong gale-force wind has toppled a giant statue of China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang and flattened its face at a popular tourist site in eastern Shandong province.

The 19-meter (62-foot) bronze replica of the monarch — who was the first to unify warring factions in China and established the Qin dynasty (221-206 BC) -– was blown out of its pedestal on Friday.

Cranes were immediately called in to pick up the statue, which weighs about six tonnes, according to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper.

Photographs showed the structure was hollow, with metal bars inside.