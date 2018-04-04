Dog kills mother and son in Germany

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Photo: File

A 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son have been found dead at their home in northern Germany after apparently being mauled by their Staffordshire terrier, police said Wednesday.

AFP reported the pair were discovered at their flat in Hanover on Tuesday evening, after a relative saw the bloodied body of one of the victims through a window and rang the emergency services.

Firefighters were called in to capture the dog who was still inside the residence, Hanover police said in a statement.

“Initial examinations by a coroner suggest the 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by the dog,” it read.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing, the statement added.


Published in Weird

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

Tags:

 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 March 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.