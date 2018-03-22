A look at Wahab Riazâ€™s â€˜mustache celebrationâ€™

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Legend cricketers Merv Hughes and David Boon had sported mustachesÂ in the yesteryear and now Pakistanâ€™s Wahab Riaz is doing the same.

Throughout this yearâ€™s Pakistan Super League, we saw Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler Wahab Riaz flaunt his mustache whenever he took a wicket.

His daughter and team mates also teased the opponents with the celebration style.

It should be noted that Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim also came up with a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration style during the tournament.
