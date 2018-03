Reporting by Khizar Abbas

A man went home with 17 gunny sacks full of peas after he was caught red-handed stealing vegetables in Multan

Malik Dilshad, a vendor at the Multan vegetable market, caught the man, identified as Haq Nawaz, taking away a sack of peas. Dilshad told him that if he can lift 17 sacks of peas on his back, he will let him go home with the sacks.

Nawaz completed the challenge successfully and went home with the gunny sacks.

Weird Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018