Child servant killed over refusal to make roti

The incident took place in Gujranwala. The man had asked the servant, Beenish, to make him roti.Her father says she did not know how to cook. When she refused to make the roti, the man pushed her and she fell on the stove. Her clothes caught fire and she was burnt.The child was admitted to the burns ward of a hospital in Lahore, where she died after seven days of treatment.The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Gujranwala, for post-mortem.

Story first published: 9th March 2018