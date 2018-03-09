Child servant killed over refusal to make roti

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Mohsin Khalid

An eight-year-old servant was killed allegedly after she refused to make roti for the employer.

The incident took place in Gujranwala. The man had asked the servant, Beenish, to make him roti.

Her father says she did not know how to cook. When she refused to make the roti, the man pushed her and she fell on the stove. Her clothes caught fire and she was burnt.

The child was admitted to the burns ward of a hospital in Lahore, where she died after seven days of treatment.

The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Gujranwala, for post-mortem.
