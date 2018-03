Reporting by Deevan Adil

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother-in-law in Mandi Bahauddin

Police officials said the man, identified as Zafar, confessed to having killed his mother-in-law after she refused to give him Rs10,000.

He fled after the murder and took away her gold and cash, said the police.

18th March 2018