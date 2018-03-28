Indian children carry father’s body on cart after being denied hearse

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PHOTO: COURTESY ANI

A differently-abled boy and his sister in India carried the body of their father on a cart after they were denied a hearse

According to a report published by NDTV, the children carried their 50-year-old father’s body after Trivediganj Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh refused to provide them help. They carried the body to their house, located nearly eight kilometres away, on the cart.

The chief medical officer, Dr RChandra, said they had only two hearses catering to the entire district. “The facility isn’t available at Community Health Centre level and bodies can’t be taken in an ambulance,” he said.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old Indian man was reported to have carried his sick wife on a handcart for around eight kilometres after he was reportedly denied an ambulance at the Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

This story was originally published here


Published in Global, Weird

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC accepts Nehal Hashmi’s apology, withdraws contempt notice

March 27, 2018 4:57 pm

Indian diplomats, army official attend Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018 9:35 pm

Khairpur: 30 children die of measles in one week

March 23, 2018 4:26 pm

In world first, Air India crosses Saudi airspace to Israel

March 23, 2018 2:05 am

Indian cricket board renews bowler Shami’s contract

March 22, 2018 10:11 pm

PSL 2018: Children ecstatic ahead of first PSL eliminator

March 20, 2018 6:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 27 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.