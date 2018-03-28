PHOTO: COURTESY ANI

A differently-abled boy and his sister in India carried the body of their father on a cart after they were denied a hearse

According to a report published by NDTV, the children carried their 50-year-old father’s body after Trivediganj Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh refused to provide them help. They carried the body to their house, located nearly eight kilometres away, on the cart.

#Barabanki: Children carry their father’s body home on a rikshaw in absence of a hearse van. Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.Chandra says,’We have 2 hearse vans at district level, the facility isn’t availabe at CHC(Community Health Centre) level & body can’t be taken in an ambulance’ pic.twitter.com/n6A8fncllv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2018

The chief medical officer, Dr RChandra, said they had only two hearses catering to the entire district. “The facility isn’t available at Community Health Centre level and bodies can’t be taken in an ambulance,” he said.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old Indian man was reported to have carried his sick wife on a handcart for around eight kilometres after he was reportedly denied an ambulance at the Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

