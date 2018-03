Reporting by Bilal Naseer

Four men were arrested for selling meth and providing a ‘safe haven’ for consuming drugs in Karachi

Police said they arrested a gang in Badar Commercial Area. The suspects had rented flats in Clifton and DHA. They would sublet the flats to their customers for consuming drugs.

Ice and other forms of methamphetamine were found on them, said the police.

Weird Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018