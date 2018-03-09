Dance by Abid Sher Ali may give you some novel ideas

The same happened with Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, who was seen dancing to the tunes of the party song in Dhobighat Faisalabad on Thursday.Warning: The whooping-it-up style may electrify you. So, watch out. And... Do not try this at home.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) flexed its political muscle in Faisalabad yesterday with social media convention addressed by Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Putting both his hands up in the air with bhangra-like bouncing movements of shoulders, Abid Sher Ali was seen perched on the shoulders of party workers.The PML-N leader also fell in his passion to perform some extraordinary dance move.Watch this clip that may give you some novel dance ideas.

Story first published: 9th March 2018