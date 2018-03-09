Dance by Abid Sher Ali may give you some novel ideas

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Weird
Be the first to comment!




Music works like magic as it transports the listener to an ecstatic zone.

The same happened with Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, who was seen dancing to the tunes of the party song in Dhobighat Faisalabad on Thursday.

Warning: The whooping-it-up style may electrify you. So, watch out. And... Do not try this at home.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) flexed its political muscle in Faisalabad yesterday with social media convention addressed by Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Putting both his hands up in the air with bhangra-like bouncing movements of shoulders, Abid Sher Ali was seen perched on the shoulders of party workers.

The PML-N leader also fell in his passion to perform some extraordinary dance move.

Watch this clip that may give you some novel dance ideas.
Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: Three killed in Faisalabad robbery

March 9, 2018 12:19 pm

PML-N leaders serve legal notice to Ayesha Gulalai

March 9, 2018 11:58 am

Maryam lashes out at judiciary, opponents in Faisalabad rally

March 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Youth from Peshawar comes up with interesting song on horse-trading

March 8, 2018 8:04 pm

Imran decides to ‘hand over’ PTI Senate seats to Balochistan CM

March 8, 2018 7:36 pm

Zardari rejects Rabbaniâ€™s nomination for Senate chairman election

March 7, 2018 6:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.