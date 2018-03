Reporting by Atif Qayyum

A couple was killed in the name of ‘honour’ in Abbotabad

Nasir and Fiza had tied the knot a year ago against the family’s wishes. Police officials said the woman’s family called Nasir, saying they wanted to reconcile with the couple. Upon their arrival, the family killed them. The police have registered a case and arrested Fiza’s father and brother-in-law.

The father has confessed to his crime, said police officials.

Weird Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018