Training college closed for Imran Khan’s helicopter landing

Imran Khan is visiting Mansehra, Abbotabad and Haripur today as part of the party’s membership campaign.The college is a training institute for elementary and primary level teachers. The administration announced a holiday as Imran's helicopter was scheduled to land there. On the other hand, K-P Education Minister Atif Khan denied that any day off was given. “The helicopter landing did happen but no day off was given,” he said.

Story first published: 26th March 2018