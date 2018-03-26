Training college closed for Imran Khan’s helicopter landing

Reporting by Adil Tanoli
The PTI chief’s helicopter had to land in Mansehra. And a training college was closed as the helipad was made on its premises
Imran Khan is visiting Mansehra, Abbotabad and Haripur today as part of the party’s membership campaign.
The college is a training institute for elementary and primary level teachers. The administration announced a holiday as Imran's helicopter was scheduled to land there. On the other hand, K-P Education Minister Atif Khan denied that any day off was given. “The helicopter landing did happen but no day off was given,” he said.
Story first published: 26th March 2018