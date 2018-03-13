Over 7,000 divorce, child custody cases in Multan

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reporting by Meher Imran

Multan’s courts are hearing 7,137 cases of divorce, child custody and other family cases

Dissolution of marriage, child support and child custody are issues that the 7,137 cases pertain to.

Family cases are increasing rapidly. Why?

The state isn’t fulfilling its responsibilities and the result is poverty, said legal expert Samina Mehmood Rana. “Poverty leads to problems in the house.”

Secondly, our cultural values are declining, she said.
Published in Pakistan, Weird

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Colorful Saraiki Ajrak Day observed in Multan

March 6, 2018 2:47 pm

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Sharifs to blame for Faisal Subhan’s disappearance, says Imran

February 26, 2018 5:07 pm

When will it stop?

February 19, 2018 11:33 am

Students from Multan spend day at Multan Garrison

February 16, 2018 6:30 pm

Reham Khan breaks silence on Imran’s alleged third marriage

February 4, 2018 10:04 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 12 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.