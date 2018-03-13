Over 7,000 divorce, child custody cases in Multan

Reporting by Meher Imran
Multan’s courts are hearing 7,137 cases of divorce, child custody and other family cases
Dissolution of marriage, child support and child custody are issues that the 7,137 cases pertain to.
Family cases are increasing rapidly. Why?
The state isn’t fulfilling its responsibilities and the result is poverty, said legal expert Samina Mehmood Rana. “Poverty leads to problems in the house.”
Secondly, our cultural values are declining, she said.
