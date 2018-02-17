Indian woman poses as man, marries twice for dowry

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Indian woman who allegedly dressed up as a man, deceived two women into marrying her, has been arrested in India.

Police in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani said Sweety Sen, a resident of Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore, was “always a tomboy” and created a Facebook account in the name of Krishna Sen in 2013.

According to Hindustan Times, she uploaded photos posing as a man and allegedly chatted with several women on social media.

She was arrested on February 14 on charges of impersonation, fraud and forgery.

The lady used to pose as a man in terms of looks and enticed women on Facebook and later married them.

She married to a woman in 2015 and another in 2016 in different cities, after meeting them through social media, portraying herself as son of a businessman.

Police said she dressed up as a boy since her childhood, and had cut her hair to look the part.

After her “marriages”, Sweety allegedly did not let the women look at her body or touch her, police said. A medical examination concluded that Sweety was biologically a woman, police added.

Sweety was originally charged with dowry harassment but police said they modified the complaint as none of the two unions qualified as marriage, reports Hindustan Times. – Samaa

Story first published: 17th February 2018