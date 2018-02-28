How the blind use clicks to ‘see’: study

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Weird
Be the first to comment!

PARIS: Just as bats bounce sound waves off objects to find their way in the dark, some blind humans spontaneously make clicking sounds with their mouths to navigate the world, scientists said Wednesday.

Not only that, butÂ they adjust the speed and volume of the clicks when they need to zoom in on a hard-to-place object.

“Even though people have not been ‘designed’ to echolocate, they have adapted their brains extraordinarily well to detect faint echoes and to instinctively adjust emissions as the task changes,” said Lore Thaler of Durham University in the UK, co-author of a study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

The research team tracked down eight blind people with experience in echolocation for the study.

They placed the “expert echolocators” in a noise-insulated room, then conducted experiments by placing a wooden disk at different angles from the person — straight ahead, at 45, 90, or 135-degree angles to their left, or directly behind them — always at a distance of a metre (3.3 feet).

Standing in one place and without moving their heads, the subjects’ task was to make clicking sounds with their mouths to determine whether the disk was present in the room or not.

At zero, 45 and 90 degree angles, the participants were correct 100 percent of the time, the researchers found.

Their success rate dropped to about 80 percent when the disc was placed at an 135-degree angle, just over their left shoulder.

At 180 degrees, directly behind them, the participants were correct half the time.

– Like bats –

For the larger, more difficult angles, the echolocators “increased the number of clicks they made and the intensity of the clicks,” the team discovered.

“Our results clearly demonstrate that people, just like bats, adjust their emissions to situational demands.”

The team also measured the echoes, and found they were “very faint”.

“Indeed, based on previous research, people would have said that it should have been impossible for them to perceive these echoes,” Thaler told AFP.

The fact that blind people can teach themselves to echolocate had been documented before, he said, but never that they can adjust their sound emissions in sonar-like fashion.

The clicks are made by pressing the tongue against the roof of the mouth, then quickly pulling the tongue down, creating a vacuum that “pops”.

The sound travels, and bounces from surfaces and objects around the blind person, returning as echoes.

“What we have found is very useful when teaching people echolocation,” said Thaler.

“Now we can tell them, for example, that if they find a task or situation difficult or they find it hard to hear an echo they should consider making the click louder and make some more clicks and this will help them hear the echoes better.” -AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Turkey sends special forces into Syria’s Afrin for ‘new fight’

February 26, 2018 5:56 pm

Israel graft case turns spotlight on Netanyahu family

February 16, 2018 9:31 am

Migrant boat capsizing: 8 Pakistanis among 90 feared dead

February 2, 2018 4:23 pm

Pakistani military says US not contemplating unilateral action

February 2, 2018 10:47 am

French climber recalls horror descent from Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

February 2, 2018 9:02 am

Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed freed after ‘settlement’

January 27, 2018 7:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 28 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.