Man dies after getting sucked into MRI machine

MUMBAI: In a shocking accident in an Indian hospital, a 32-year-old man died after he got sucked into an MRI machine in Mumbai Central.

The incidence took place when the victim, Rajesh Maru, was taking his relative to an MRI room but himself got sucked into an MRI machine due to the magnetic force.

Maru was holding the oxygen cylinder which was providing oxygen to his relative.

Any object containing metal – including jewellery, clothing with metallic fibers, zippers, buttons, underwire and even medical implants – aren’t allowed inside the MRI room, but the ill-fated man was carrying the oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room.

“As soon as Rajesh entered with the cylinder, it turned out that the machine was on,” Mr Solanki said. The metal in the cylinder activated the machine’s monstrous magnetic field, pulling in both the man and the cylinder with great force, eyewitnesses said.

His hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder, triggering a massive oxygen leak.

Ward boys managed to pull him out of the machine but his body was swollen and he was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the emergency ward where he died within 10 minutes.

An FIR was later registered against the hospital authorities. – Samaa

Story first published: 28th January 2018